Police seize gambling machines, cash from illegal game room in Waipahu area

Honolulu police seized eight gambling machines and cash from an illegal game room in the Waipahu area Tuesday evening.
The Honolulu Police Department reported that a search warrant was executed by HPD’s Narcotics/Vice and Specialized Services Divisions.
Illegal gambling can be reported to HPD’s Narcotics/Vice Division’s 24-hour hotline at 808-723-3933.
