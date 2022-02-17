comscore Businessman at center of bribery probe to enter guilty plea in separate case | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Businessman at center of bribery probe to enter guilty plea in separate case

  • By Peter Boylan pboylan@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:22 p.m.

The wastewater executive at the center of an ongoing federal bribery investigation that resulted in guilty pleas by two former state lawmakers will be charged and accept responsibility in a separate criminal case, his attorney confirmed. Read more

