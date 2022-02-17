Hawaii’s effort to lower the impaired driving limit is bolstered by a federal report
- By Christie Wilson cwilson@staradvertiser.com
-
Today
- Updated 10:56 p.m.
Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!
-
GEORGE F. LEE / JANUARY 2021
Honolulu police conducted a sobriety checkpoint in Kakaako near the site of a 2019 crash that killed three pedestrians.
Our Privacy Policy has been updated. By continuing to use our site, you are acknowledging and agreeing to our updated Privacy Policy
and our Terms of Service
.
I Agree