comscore Hawaii’s effort to lower the impaired driving limit is bolstered by a federal report | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Hawaii’s effort to lower the impaired driving limit is bolstered by a federal report

  • By Christie Wilson cwilson@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 10:56 p.m.
  • GEORGE F. LEE / JANUARY 2021 Honolulu police conducted a sobriety checkpoint in Kakaako near the site of a 2019 crash that killed three pedestrians.

    GEORGE F. LEE / JANUARY 2021

    Honolulu police conducted a sobriety checkpoint in Kakaako near the site of a 2019 crash that killed three pedestrians.

A new federal study on the effects of lowering the legal limit for impaired driving in Utah could provide a substantial push for legislative efforts in Hawaii to follow suit. Read more

Previous Story
34-year-old man charged with murder of acupuncturist Jon Tokuhara in Waipahu

Scroll Up