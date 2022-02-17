PHOTO: Icefall

ICEFALL: A 108-foot frozen waterfall is lit up in Aomori prefecture, at the site of the Niogataki waterfall in Nishimeya. The waterfall has frozen for the first time in four years, with the top and the basin finally connecting on Feb. 1. An annual ritual predicts whether there will be a rich or poor harvest based on the size of the frozen pillar and its shape, but the event was canceled this year and last year due to the coronavirus pandemic. The icefall will be lit up through Feb. 28.
