comscore Ellice Kapihe’s heroics extend Kamehameha basketball’s season | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii Prep World | Sports

Ellice Kapihe’s heroics extend Kamehameha basketball’s season

  • By Kyle Sakamoto ksakamoto@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:50 p.m.

Kamehameha’s Ellice Kapihe Jr. had a chance to live out every basketball players’ dream Wednesday. Read more

Previous Story
University of Hawaii starter Cade Halemanu wants to be better than the man in the mirror

Scroll Up