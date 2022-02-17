Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

BASKETBALL

HHSAA girls: Division I: At Moanalua—Campbell vs. Waiakea, 5 p.m.; ‘Iolani vs. Maui, 7 p.m. At McKinley—Konawaena vs. Mililani, 5 p.m.; Lahainaluna vs. Punahou, 7 p.m. Division II: At Kalani—Honokaa vs. KS-Hawaii, 3:30 p.m.; Kailua vs. Seabury, 5 p.m.; Damien vs. Sacred Hearts, 7 p.m.

At Waipahu—Kalaheo vs. Pearl City, 3:30 p.m.; Kauai vs. Hawaii Baptist, 5 p.m.; Hawaii Prep vs. Hanalani, 7 p.m..

Big West women: UC San Diego at Hawaii, 7 p.m., at SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center.

ILH boys: Division I: single-elimination tournament: Kamehameha at Maryknoll, 6 p.m. Division II/III: University Lab vs. Hanalani at Le Jardin, 5 p.m.; Hawaiian Mission at Le Jardin, 6:30 p.m.

GOLF

College men: John A. Burns Intercollegiate, all day, at Wailua Golf Course.

SOCCER

OIA boys playoffs: At Kapolei—semifinals, Aiea vs. Kapolei, 5:30 p.m.; Kalani vs. Mililani, 7 p.m.

Friday

BASEBALL

College: Saint Martin’s vs. Hawaii Pacific, 5:30 p.m., at Hans L’Orange Park.

BASKETBALL

HHSAA girls: Division I: At McKinley—consolation, game 9, ‘Iolani/Maui loser vs. Campbell/Waiakea loser, 5 p.m.; game 10, Konawaena/Mililani loser vs. Lahainaluna/Punahou loser, 7 p.m.

At Moanalua—semifinals, game 11, Konawaena/Mililani winner vs. Lahainaluna/Punahou winner, 5 p.m.; game 12, ‘Iolani/Maui winner vs. Campbell/Waiakea winner, 7 p.m.

Division II: At Waipahu—consolation, game 12, Damien/Sacred Hearts loser vs. Kailua/Seabury Hall loser, 5 p.m.; game 13, Hawaii Prep/Hanalani loser vs. Kauai/ Hawaii Baptist loser, 7 p.m. At Kalani—semifinals, game 14, Hawaii Prep/Hanalani winner vs. Kauai/Hawaii Baptist winner, 5 p.m.; game 15, Damien/Sacred Hearts winner vs. Kailua/Seabury Hall winner, 7 p.m.

ILH boys: Division I: single-elimination tournament: Kamehameha/Maryknoll winner, at ‘Iolani, 5 p.m.

GOLF

College men: John A. Burns Intercollegiate, all day, at Wailua Golf Course.

SOCCER

OIA boys playoffs: At Pearl City—fifth place, game 10 winner vs. Game 9 winner, 5:30 p.m.; third place, game 12 loser vs. game 11 loser, 7 p.m.

VOLLEYBALL

College men: Lincoln Memorial at Hawaii, 7 p.m., at SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center.

Softball

Makua Ali‘i

Sportsmen 17, Yankees 10

Aikane 10, Bad Company 4

Action 15, P.H. Shipyard 2

Hui Ohana 16, Na Pueo 4

Ho’O Ikaika 15, Waipio 9

Go Deep 18, Zen 17

Firehouse 17, Golden Eagles 11

Lokahi 19, Hikina 18

Hawaiians 17, Xpress 8

Islanders 21, Na Kahuna 13

Fat Katz 16, Makules 11