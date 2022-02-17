Hawaii men’s basketball team beats UC San Diego, but falls to 3rd in Big West

Junior Madut scored 16 points and Noel Coleman contributed 13 points and 10 rebounds to lead the University of Hawaii men’s basketball team to a 65-53 road victory over UC San Diego today in RIMAC Arena in San Diego, Calif.

Despite winning their second straight to improve to 13-8, the Rainbow Warriors dropped from a second-place tie to third place in the Big West. The ’Bows remained at 7-3 in conference because the outcome did not count toward the league standings. UCSD is in the second year of a four-year transition to Division I. Cal State Fullerton defeated UC Santa Barbara tonight to gain sole possession of second place at 8-3.

UH used an aggressive man-to-man defense to control the Tritons and the game. The Tritons missed 12 of their first 13 shots. Entering as one of the league’s most prolific 3-point shooters, the Tritons were 6-for-24 from behind the arc. Jake Killingsworth and Francis Nwaokorie hit 3s in the final minute after the suspense had ended.

The ’Bows play UC Irvine, winner of six in a row, in Saturday’s regionally televised matinee in Orange County.