Hawaii News

Lawyers disagree over legality of HART board’s confidentiality rules

  • By Dan Nakaso dnakaso@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 10:49 p.m.
  • CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM <strong>“The legislative appointees to the HART Board serve as watchdogs and guarantee public transparency.”</strong> <strong>Scott Saiki</strong> <em>House speaker</em>

The state Department of the Attorney General has issued an opinion that the board overseeing the city’s troubled rail project has no legal authority to treat board members differently and require legislative appointees to the Honolulu Authority for Rapid Transportation to sign new confidentiality agreements. Read more

