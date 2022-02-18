comscore Girls basketball state roundup: Konawaena moves step closer to ultimate goal | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Girls basketball state roundup: Konawaena moves step closer to ultimate goal

  • By Paul Honda phonda@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:17 p.m.

Kaliana Salazar-Harrell scored 24 points and had three of her team’s 12 steals in the first quarter as second-seeded Konawaena overwhelmed Mililani, 56-24, on Thursday night. Read more

