Girls basketball state roundup: Konawaena moves step closer to ultimate goal

Kaliana Salazar-Harrell scored 24 points and had three of her team’s 12 steals in the first quarter as second-seeded Konawaena overwhelmed Mililani, 56-24, on Thursday night in the Division I quarterfinal round of the Heide & Cook/HHSAA Girls Basketball State Championships.

Braelyn Kauhi added 13 points and Kayla Pak tallied eight points, four rebounds, four assists and four steals.

“We feel pretty good. It’s on to the next round,” Salazar-Harrell said.

The Wildcats’ distinctive matchup zone wreaked havoc on Mililani, which committed 13 turnovers in the first half. Konawaena had just three giveaways in the first 16 minutes.

“We’ve been working on (this defense) for years, since freshman or sophomore year, and we’re finally getting the feel of it. We’ve tried to use it before (at states), but we weren’t very good at it,” Salazar-Harrell added.

Konawaena (11-2 overall), the nine-time state champions under coach Bobbie Awa, will play Lahainalunatonight in the first semifinal at Moanalua at 5.

“I feel good. This was the second year (of the pandemic) and it’s great to be back, people in the stands and cheering for the kids. The kids really need this,” Awa said.

Mahealani Choy Foo splashed four 3-pointers and finished with 12 points to lead the Lady Trojans (13-4).

A crowd of roughly 200 at McKinley Student Council Gym was a majority of Trojan fans dressed in black and gold.

A 3-pointer by Jenna Sagon-Galisa gave OIA runner-up Mililani its only lead at 3-2. From there, the Wildcats patiently executed against the Trojans’ 2-3 zone. A steal by Kauhi led to a layup by Salazar-Harrell, and Salazar-Harrell hit a wing 3 and turned a steal of her own into a layup.

Mililani called timeout with 3:37 left in the first quarter, but there was little that could be done. Juliana Losalio-Watson scored a layup on a feed from Salazar-Harrell and Salazar-Harrell scored again off a steal. After she connected on a 3 from the right corner, Konawaena had a 16-4 lead going into the second quarter.

Pak connected on back-to-back 3-pointers to begin the second quarter. Mililani switched to man-to-man defense, but the Wildcats kept rolling. Salazar-Harrell had 14 points in the first quarter and six more in the second. She sat down with 2:29 to go in the first half with Konawaena ahead 30-6.

Leading 32-6 at intermission, the Wildcats went on a 9-2 run before Salazar-Harrell left the game for good with 4:52 to play in the third stanza.

Konawaena then went on a 9-3 run to open its margin to 50-11. Losalio-Watson, Rebekah Fong and Sanoe Kihei added defense and rebounding as Konawaena’s ability to score quickly in transition continued.

Konawaena’s defense is run by co-head coach Dawnyelle Awa, daughter of Bobbie and a former Honolulu Star-Advertiser All-State guard.

“It’s like a man, a matchup zone. This is probably the most aggressive we’ve been out of it,” she said. “We ran it well against Waiakea at the beginning.”

The Wildcats came into the game with no video footage of Mililani, Awa noted. They’ve had a bit of a look at Lahainaluna and Punahou online.

“We’re going to sit here and watch for at least a quarter,” she said.

Campbell 44, Waiakea 39, OT

Julien Parado scored a game-high 17 points and helped the Sabers overcome a nine-point deficit at the start of the fourth quarter to advance to the semifinals for the first time ever in Division I.

Parado added eight rebounds and Aliyah Bantolina finished with eight points, seven rebounds, six assists, five steals and two blocks in a true all-around effort for the OIA champion Sabers (14-0), whose only other victory in the winner’s bracket came in the first round against Waimea in 1985.

Avery Snyder had 13 points and six rebounds and Jolie Mantz added 12 points, four rebounds, two steals and two assists for the BIIF runner-up Warriors (8-4), who made the quarterfinals for the third straight time.

‘Iolani 51, Maui 32

The No. 1-seeded Raiders made the league champions a perfect 4-0 in the quarterfinals with a win over the Sabers.

Jovi Wahinekapu Lefotu had 10 points, 15 rebounds, two assists and two steals and Haylie-Anne Ohta added a team-high 12 points for the ILH champion Raiders (10-0), who need two more wins to claim a third consecutive state title.

Kaylalani Thornton finished with 15 points, five rebounds, four steals and three blocks to lead the Sabers (10-4).

DIVISION II

Seabury Hall 49, Kailua 36

Brittlay Carillo scored a team-high 17 points and Meleani Sjostrand’s double-double of 11 points and 12 rebounds helped the Spartans (7-2) knock off the OIA champion Surfriders (7-7).

Pio Tu’ivai chipped in 10 points, six rebounds, five blocks and four steals for Seabury Hall, which is the only non-ILH team to make the D-II state final since 2018.

Myah Galdeira led Kailua with 17 points, 10 rebounds, seven steals and three rebounds.

Hawaii Baptist 34, Kauai 29

Hayley Taka had a team-high 14 points and Joey Lin added 12 points and 12 rebounds to lead the Eagles (12-7) past the KIF champion Red Raiders (7-2).

Denise Alfonso led Kauai with 10 points and seven rebounds off the bench.

Sacred Hearts 62, Damien 53

Kalysa Marie Ng scored a team-high 28 points on 9-for-15 shooting and Cadee Paulos added 16 points to help the Lancers (12-8) upset the top-ranked Monarchs (11-2).

Dezaray Carter chipped in eight points and 11 rebounds for Sacred Hearts, which had lost to Damien twice in the ILH regular season by double digits.

Theresa Anakalea scored a game-high 33 points to lead the Monarchs before fouling out.

Hanalani 51, Hawaii Prep 50

Ellana Klemp had 21 points and 11 rebounds and Chera-Lei Hiers added 10 points and 10 rebounds for the Royals (11-4), who nearly blew a 12-point lead entering the fourth quarter before holding on to keep their hopes of a repeat state title alive.

Three of the four teams in the semifinals are from the ILH.

KaiJa Kaahu poured in 18 points and Kyana Brucelas added 15 points and 13 rebounds for BIIF champion Ka Makani (7-2).