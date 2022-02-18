Lahainaluna puts away Punahou to reach girls basketball state semifinals

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Poised off the court, grateful off it.

The Lady Lunas of Lahainaluna looked every bit like a champion in a 49-36 win over Punahou on Thursday night in the Division I quarterfinals of the Heide &Cook/HHSAA Girls Basketball State Championships.

Third-seeded Lahainaluna got balanced scoring and tenacious halfcourt traps on defense to stymie the Buffanblu. Ledjan Pahukoa led Lahainaluna (12-3 overall) with 14 points, and Chaland Pahukoa added 12, including two big 3-pointers in the third quarter to break open a close game.

“We just went out there, did our thing. I think the girls were calm with the ball and executed well,” said Ledjan Pahukoa, who runs the point. “I think that’s what got us the win.”

Taylor Eldredge added 10 points, while post Kiera Kaniho added five points, five rebounds and four assists. Post Tavina Harris hustled for six points, five rebounds and three blocks.

In years past, the Pahukoa cousins played for King Kekaulike, creating a three-way war for the MIL’s two state-tournament spots in 2020. But the Pahukoas, including Mary, are all juniors at Lahainaluna now.

“We grew up playing with each other and against each other, so we kind of just melded together when it came time,” Eldredge said.

“We played together during the summer with Town &Country, that’s our club,” Chaland Pahukoa said.

Post Tanea Loa led ILH runner-up Punahou (8-7) with 12 points, all in the second half, and seven rebounds. Laynee Torres-Kahapea had little open space to work with and finished with seven points against a hounding Luna defense. The Buffanblu shot 3-for-23 from 3-point range, including 0-for-13 in the second half.

Lahainaluna will battle second-seeded Konawaena tonight in a semifinal at Moanalua gym.

“Kona, they’re a good team, but we’re a good team, as well. So we’ll compete and it’ll be a close game. A good game,” Ledjan Pahukoa said.

The Lady Lunas led from the start, opening a 13-5 lead. Punahou patiently chipped away, pulling within 15-13 after a steal and layup by Keilani Stewart, and a free throw by Torres-Kahapea.

Three-point bombs by Eldredge and Ledjan Pahukoa stretched the Lunas’ lead to 21-13. All three of Pahukoa’s treys were from NBA distance or longer.

Ashley Tom gave Punahou a spark, hitting two 3-pointers to cut the lead to 21-19 going into the half.

The third stanza was a battle of wills. Lahainaluna ran its handoff-heavy offense, getting a couple of baskets from Harris before Chaland Pahukoa ended the quarter with a 3 from the left wing and a 3 from the right wing. Those big treys gave the Lunas a 35-28 lead entering the fourth quarter.

After Ledjan Pahukoa hit a 3 near the Tigers midcourt log, Chaland Pahukoa scored inside on a pass from Mary Pahukoa. Ledjan Pahukoa followed with a 23-foot trey to open Lahainaluna’s lead to 43-28 with 5:17 remaining.

Punahou got no closer than 13 the rest of the way.

“I think since the beginning of the game we planned to control the game, slow the game down and do our thing,” Ledjan Pahukoa said. “And just not go crazy with the ball.”