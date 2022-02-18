comscore University of Hawaii baseball team eager to start new era under Rich Hill | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Sports

University of Hawaii baseball team eager to start new era under Rich Hill

  • By Stephen Tsai stsai@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:36 p.m.

For the first time since March 8, 2000, the pandemic-related attendance restrictions have been lifted. Fans who are vaccinated or recently tested negative for COVID will be permitted to attend. Read more

Previous Story
Kaimuki collects another basketball title
Next Story
On the air Friday at the Winter Olympics

Scroll Up