Bicyclist in critical condition after being hit by car in Iwilei

A man riding a bicycle in the Iwilei area is in critical condition after apparently being hit by vehicle.

The Honolulu Emergency Medical Services reported that the man, possibly in his 40s, was unresponsive when personnel arrived at the scene at around 6 p.m. Friday. EMS reported the incident taking place at around the intersection of Sumner Street and Iwilei Road.

The man suffered severe injuries, EMS reported, and was given advanced life saving treatment and transported to a trauma center.

The driver of the involved vehicle was not injured.

No additional information was provided.