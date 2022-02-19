comscore To promote leadership, Michelle Obama met in-person with girls in Honolulu | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

To promote leadership, Michelle Obama met in-person with girls in Honolulu

  • By Mindy Pennybacker mpennybacker@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:53 a.m.
  • COURTESY OBAMA FOUNDATION Michelle Obama, left, Aubree K-Aloha and Allena Villanueva conversed Tuesday in a roundtable held at Manoa Heritage Center by the Obama Foundation’s Girls Opportunity Alliance.

  • COURTESY OBAMA FOUNDATION Michelle Obama, center, Maya Soetoro-Ng, second from right, and Tiffany Drake, right, visited the garden at Manoa Heritage Center with several Oahu girls Tuesday before a roundtable discussion. 

Former first lady Michelle Obama met in Honolulu this week with eight girls, ages 11-17, to listen to their dreams and concerns and offer advice and support. Read more

