Brisa Hennessy, Barron Mamiya break through in surfing

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
  • Updated 12:44 a.m.
    Brisa Hennessy, of Costa Rica, rides a wave during a surf training session at the Tokyo Summer Olympics on July 22 in Ichinomiya, Japan.

Hawaii surfers Brisa Hennessy and Barron Mamiya emerged victorious at the Hurley Pro Sunset Beach on Friday, giving them the coveted yellow leader’s jerseys as the tour heads to Portugal. Read more

