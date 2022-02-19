‘Iolani earns third straight girls basketball championship appearance
- By Paul Honda phonda@staradvertiser.com
-
Today
- Updated 12:52 a.m.
Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!
-
GEORGE F. LEE / GLEE@STARADVERTISER.COM
‘Iolani’s Jovi Wahinekapu Lefotu fought for a rebound against Campbell on Friday.
Our Privacy Policy has been updated. By continuing to use our site, you are acknowledging and agreeing to our updated Privacy Policy
and our Terms of Service
.
I Agree