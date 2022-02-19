comscore ‘Iolani earns third straight girls basketball championship appearance | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
‘Iolani earns third straight girls basketball championship appearance

  • By Paul Honda phonda@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:52 a.m.
  • GEORGE F. LEE / GLEE@STARADVERTISER.COM ‘Iolani’s Jovi Wahinekapu Lefotu fought for a rebound against Campbell on Friday.

Jovi Lefotu and Jaety Mandaquit scored 16 points each as top-seeded ‘Iolani outlasted a resilient Campbell squad 54-39 on Friday night. Read more

