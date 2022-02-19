UC Irvine too tough in destroying Hawaii basketball team

The UC Irvine men’s basketball team overpowered the University of Hawaii, 77-52, today in the Bren Events Center in Irvine, Calif.
“They out-gritted us, they out-toughed us,” UH Eran Ganot said in a radio interview after the game.
The Rainbow Warriors fell to 13-9 overall and 7-4 in the Big West.
The Anteaters won their seventh in a row to improve to 13-7 and 7-3.
The ‘Bows hit only 32.7% of their shots, including 15% on 3s (3-for-20). Their 13 turnovers led directly to 13 UCI points.
