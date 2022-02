Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

This week’s synopses

“My Husband Oh”

Episode 9

6:40 p.m. today

Jak Doo finds out about the documentary that’s in the works, with Seung Joo at the helm. Eun Jo asks In Pyo to keep her involvement in the documentary a secret from Hyuk. Eric tells Eun Jo she’d benefit the most from the documentary. Jak Doo leaves to go back to the mountains.

Episode 10

7:45 p.m. today

Seung Joo goes to see Jak Doo. After the performance, Eun Jo tells the audience she performed for one special person and asks Hyuk to step forward.

“Let Me Be Your Knight”

Episode 3

6:45 p.m. Monday

While trying to keep Tae-in safe during a sleepwalking episode, Tae-in and Yun-ju accidently kiss, making things awkward between them. Mr. Moon asks to see the therapy session, and in a panic, Yun-ju puts together 20 types of treatment therapy in a desperate attempt.

Episode 4

6:50 p.m. Tuesday

Tae-in is in a state of shock and confusion when he wakes up in the middle of a sleepwalking episode. Yun-ju asks Ga-on to help her with Tae-in’s treatment. Luna is scheduled for a concert, so Yun-ju tags along, disguised as their new manager.

“Secrets and Lies”

Episodes 101-102

7:45 p.m. Wednesday

Do-bin agonizes over the truth. Jae-bin begs Do-bin to let him live as an Oh. Misung’s misdeeds are revealed on Woo-jung’s program. Chang-soo and Yong-sim are shocked that Do-bin is exposing his grandfather’s company’s wrongdoings.

Episodes 103-104

7:45 p.m. Thursday

Hwa-kyung becomes hysterical after hearing Do-bin and Woo-jung are getting married. Jae-bin is turned off by her behavior. Myung-jun, Ju-won, Woo-jung, Woo-chul and Do-bin have a dinner where Yeon-hee meets a man from her past.

“Our Beloved Summer, The Movie”

Part 1

7:45 p.m. Friday2

The film recaps the television drama series and features cast interviews and unseen footage.

“Find Me in Your Dream”

Episodes 1-2

7:45 p.m. Saturday

The series follows a man who remembers every minute of every day and a woman who lives with lost memories. They are polar opposites when it comes to memory, but fate brings them together. Watch as their love brings them joy while scars from the past cause new wounds.

Jeff Chung is general manager of KBFD TV, which televises Korean dramas with English subtitles. Reach him at 521-8066 or jeffchung@kbfd.com.