comscore No. 3 Hawaii men’s volleyball wins with all that Chaz | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Sports

No. 3 Hawaii men’s volleyball wins with all that Chaz

  • By Jason Kaneshiro jkaneshiro@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:55 a.m.
  • ANDREW LEE / SPECIAL TO THE STAR-ADVERTISER Hawaii’s Spyros Chakas slams down a kill over Lincoln Memorial’s Matthew Gentry (4) and Kohl Kutsch (14).

  • ANDREW LEE / SPECIAL TO THE STAR-ADVERTISER Hawaii’s Dimitrios Mouchlias slams a kill past Lincoln Memorial’s Johansen Negron.

  • ANDREW LEE / SPECIAL TO THE STAR-ADVERTISER Hawaii’s Chaz Galloway slams down a kill over Lincoln Memorial’s Kohl Kutsch.

When Chaz Galloway was notified of his starting assignment, one word summed up his reaction. “Finally.” Read more

