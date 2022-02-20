No. 3 Hawaii men’s volleyball wins with all that Chaz
- By Jason Kaneshiro jkaneshiro@staradvertiser.com
-
Today
- Updated 12:55 a.m.
Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!
ANDREW LEE / SPECIAL TO THE STAR-ADVERTISER
Hawaii’s Spyros Chakas slams down a kill over Lincoln Memorial’s Matthew Gentry (4) and Kohl Kutsch (14).
ANDREW LEE / SPECIAL TO THE STAR-ADVERTISER
Hawaii’s Dimitrios Mouchlias slams a kill past Lincoln Memorial’s Johansen Negron.
-
ANDREW LEE / SPECIAL TO THE STAR-ADVERTISER
Hawaii’s Chaz Galloway slams down a kill over Lincoln Memorial’s Kohl Kutsch.
Our Privacy Policy has been updated. By continuing to use our site, you are acknowledging and agreeing to our updated Privacy Policy
and our Terms of Service
.
I Agree