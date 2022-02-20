Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

CALENDAR

TODAY

BASEBALL

Big West: Washington State at Hawaii, 1:05 p.m. at Les Murakami Stadium.

PacWest: Saint Martin’s vs. Hawaii Pacific (DH), noon, at Hans L’Orange Park.

VOLLEYBALL

College men: Lincoln Memorial at Hawaii, 5 p.m., at SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center.

MONDAY

BASEBALL

College: Washington State at Hawaii, 6:30 p.m., at Les Murakami Stadium.

BASKETBALL

HHSAA Division I Boys: Kahuku at Kamehameha-Hawaii, 1 p.m.; Maryknoll at Kamehameha-Maui, 4 p.m.; Roosevelt at ‘Iolani, 5 p.m.; Kapolei at Kailua, 5:30 p.m

PADDLING

ILH

Boys

‘Iolani (Abhi Erykylapati, Castle Foti, Will Cruz, Justin Wong, Jonathan Tam, Cade Tanaka) 20:43:00; Kamehameha 21:19:00; Punahou 22:06:00; Mid-Pacific 22:30:00; Damien 23:18:00; Pac-Five 23:29:00

Mixed

Punahou (Aiden Cruise, Cole Tjapkes, Phoenix Clarke, Eli Martin, Indigo Clarke, Ava “Mehana” Kukea); Le Jardin 22:47:00; Kamehameha 23:02:00; ‘Iolani 24:13:00; Pac -Five 24:45:00; Mid-Pacific 25:17:00; Damien 26:27:00

Girls

Mid-Pacific (Avery Mahoe, Knytly Sybounmy, Gabi Turnbull, Meryem Kurdu, Taylor Thompson, Willow Heim) 24:11:00; ‘Iolani 24:36:00; Kamehameha 24:56:00; Sacred Hearts 25:03:00; Pac-Five 26:13:00.

GOLF

JOHN BURNS INTERCOLLEGIATE

At Lihue

Saturday

TEAM STANDINGS

New Mexico……………….. 281-274-284–839

Arizona ………………………. 275-277-296–848

Utah …………………………….284-289-280–853

Brigham Young ………….285-280-293–858

Texas A&M ………………….290-286-284–860

Also: Hawaii ………………………292-306-312–910

INDIVIDUAL STANDINGS

Aaron Du, California…………..66-67-70–203

Sam Choi, New Mexico……..71-67-67–205

Sam Bennett, Texas A&M ..73-68-64–205

D. Rodrigues, Texas A&M….67-71-70–208

Brandon Shong, N Mexico.71-66-71–208

Bastien Amat, N. Mexico….. 68-69-72–209

S. Sommerhauser, Arizona. 72-66-71–209

Tyler Schafer, LBSU ………… 69-73-68–210

Simon Kwon, California……..65-72-73–210

Carson Lundell, BYU ………. 71-68-72–211

Christian Banke, Arizona……70-68-73–211

Also:

Tyler Ogawa, Hawaii……….74-73-79–226

Atsuya Oishi, Hawaii……..70-83-77–230

Pierce Braun, Hawaii …….74-75-82–231

Z. Sagayaga, Hawaii………79-75-78–232

K. Visuttipinate, Hawaii ..74-87-78–239