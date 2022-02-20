Scoreboard | Sports Scoreboard Today Updated 12:39 a.m. Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story! Read more Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser! You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription. Subscribe Now Read this story for free: Watch an ad or complete a survey Log In Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story. Activate Digital Account Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now. CALENDAR TODAY BASEBALL Big West: Washington State at Hawaii, 1:05 p.m. at Les Murakami Stadium. PacWest: Saint Martin’s vs. Hawaii Pacific (DH), noon, at Hans L’Orange Park. VOLLEYBALL College men: Lincoln Memorial at Hawaii, 5 p.m., at SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center. MONDAY BASEBALL College: Washington State at Hawaii, 6:30 p.m., at Les Murakami Stadium. BASKETBALL HHSAA Division I Boys: Kahuku at Kamehameha-Hawaii, 1 p.m.; Maryknoll at Kamehameha-Maui, 4 p.m.; Roosevelt at ‘Iolani, 5 p.m.; Kapolei at Kailua, 5:30 p.m PADDLING ILH Boys ‘Iolani (Abhi Erykylapati, Castle Foti, Will Cruz, Justin Wong, Jonathan Tam, Cade Tanaka) 20:43:00; Kamehameha 21:19:00; Punahou 22:06:00; Mid-Pacific 22:30:00; Damien 23:18:00; Pac-Five 23:29:00 Mixed Punahou (Aiden Cruise, Cole Tjapkes, Phoenix Clarke, Eli Martin, Indigo Clarke, Ava “Mehana” Kukea); Le Jardin 22:47:00; Kamehameha 23:02:00; ‘Iolani 24:13:00; Pac -Five 24:45:00; Mid-Pacific 25:17:00; Damien 26:27:00 Girls Mid-Pacific (Avery Mahoe, Knytly Sybounmy, Gabi Turnbull, Meryem Kurdu, Taylor Thompson, Willow Heim) 24:11:00; ‘Iolani 24:36:00; Kamehameha 24:56:00; Sacred Hearts 25:03:00; Pac-Five 26:13:00. GOLF JOHN BURNS INTERCOLLEGIATE At Lihue Saturday TEAM STANDINGS New Mexico……………….. 281-274-284–839 Arizona ………………………. 275-277-296–848 Utah …………………………….284-289-280–853 Brigham Young ………….285-280-293–858 Texas A&M ………………….290-286-284–860 Also: Hawaii ………………………292-306-312–910 INDIVIDUAL STANDINGS Aaron Du, California…………..66-67-70–203 Sam Choi, New Mexico……..71-67-67–205 Sam Bennett, Texas A&M ..73-68-64–205 D. Rodrigues, Texas A&M….67-71-70–208 Brandon Shong, N Mexico.71-66-71–208 Bastien Amat, N. Mexico….. 68-69-72–209 S. Sommerhauser, Arizona. 72-66-71–209 Tyler Schafer, LBSU ………… 69-73-68–210 Simon Kwon, California……..65-72-73–210 Carson Lundell, BYU ………. 71-68-72–211 Christian Banke, Arizona……70-68-73–211 Also: Tyler Ogawa, Hawaii……….74-73-79–226 Atsuya Oishi, Hawaii……..70-83-77–230 Pierce Braun, Hawaii …….74-75-82–231 Z. Sagayaga, Hawaii………79-75-78–232 K. Visuttipinate, Hawaii ..74-87-78–239 Previous Story On the air Sunday at the Winter Olympics Next Story Speedskating coach Ryan Shimabukuro’s journey has taken him from Hawaii to the Winter Olympics