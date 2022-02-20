Hawaii beats Washington State for Rich Hill’s for win as the Rainbows coach

Aaron Ujimori drove in two runs, Jacob Igawa powered a solo home run, and three University of Hawaii pitchers combined on a six-hitter in today’s 6-3 victory over Washington State.

A crowd of 1,551 at Les Murakami Stadium saw Rich Hill win for the first time as UH head coach. Hill was hired in June as successor to Mike Trapasso, who did not receive a contract extension after 20 seasons with the Rainbow Warriors.

The ’Bows, who struggled offensively in the first two of this four-game series, scored four runs in the first inning. Ujimori’s two-run single was the key hit.

There was an animated ninth for the Cougars. After striking out on a called third strike, Kodie Kolden argued with umpire Christopher Gonzalez. WSU head coach Brian Green’s ensuing protest resulted in his ejection.

The series finale is Monday, with first pitch at 6:35 p.m.