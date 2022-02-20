Sports | TV Radio Television and radio – Feb. 20, 2022 Today Updated 9:52 p.m. Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story! Read more Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser! You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription. Subscribe Now Read this story for free: Watch an ad or complete a survey Log In Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story. Activate Digital Account Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now. On the air Listings are for Oceanic and Hawaiian Telcom analog/digital. *—premium station. **—retelecast. ***—delayed. Check your TV guide for latest updates. TODAY TIME TV CH HT AUTO RACING Daytona 500 9:30 a.m. KHON 3 3 BASKETBALL: NBA All-Star Tip-Off Show 1 p.m. TNT 43/553 125 All-Star Game 3 p.m. TNT 43/553 125 BASKETBALL: NBA G-LEAGUE Team Ignite at Cleveland Charge 9 a.m. NBATV NA/242 92* BASKETBALL: COLLEGE MEN Michigan at Wisconsin 8 a.m. KGMB 7 7 Providence at Butler 8 a.m. FS1 NA/214 75 Houston at Wichita State 8 a.m. ESPN 22/222 70 Missouri State at Northern Iowa 9 a.m. ESPNU NA/221 73 Temple at Cincinnati 9 a.m. ESPN2 21/224 74 George Mason at Fordham 9:30 a.m. USA 29/555 123 Marquettte at Creighton 10 a.m. FS1 NA/214 75 Memphis at SMU 10 a.m. ESPN 22/222 70 New Mexico at San Jose State 11 a.m. CBSSN NA/247 83 Rutgers at Purdue 12:30 p.m. FS1 NA/214 75 Washington State at USC 2:30 p.m. FS1 NA/214 75 Mississippi State at Missouri 3 p.m. SEC NA/220 40* BASKETBALL: COLLEGE WOMEN Georgia at Auburn 7 a.m. SEC NA/220 40* Texas at West Virginia 7 a.m. ESPN2 21/224 74 North Carolina at Florida State 7 a.m. FSPT 31/228 82* Massachusetts at Davidson 7 a.m. CBSSN NA/247 83 Wake Forest at Boston College 7 a.m. ACC NA/251 NA Tennessee at South Carolina 8 a.m. KITV 4 4 Purdue at Rutgers 8 a.m. BIGTEN NA/248 79* Kentucky at Arkansas 9 a.m. SEC NA/220 40* Syracuse at N.C. State 9 a.m. FSPT 31/228 82* Georgetown at Connecticut 9 a.m. CBSSN NA/247 83 Virginia Tech at Louisville 9 a.m. ACC NA/251 NA Arizona at Washington State 10 a.m. PAC12 NA/232 252* Utah at UCLA 10 a.m. P12LA NA/233 254* California at Oregon State 10 a.m. P12OR NA/236 256* Arizona State at Washington 10 a.m. P12AZ NA/237 253* Maryland at Michigan 10 a.m. BIGTEN NA/248 79* Florida at LSU 11 a.m. SEC NA/220 40* Oklahoma State at Kansas State 11 a.m. ESPNU NA/221 73 Stanford at Oregon 11 a.m. ESPN2 21/224 74 Pittsburgh at Virginia 11 a.m. ACC NA/251 NA Northwestern at Illinois noon BIGTEN NA/248 79* Alabama at Texas A&M 1 p.m. SEC NA/220 40* Houston at Tulane 1 p.m. ESPNU NA/221 73 GOLF PGA: Genesis Invitational 8 a.m. GOLF 30/216 86 PGA: Genesis Invitational 10 a.m. KGMB 7 7 Champions: Chubb Classic 10 a.m. GOLF 30/216 86 HOCKEY: NHL Hurricanes at Penguins 8 a.m. NHLN NA/240 93* SOCCER French: Nice vs. Angers 1:50 a.m. BEIN NA/229 NA Scottish: Dundee United vs. Rangers 2 a.m. CBSSN NA/247 83 French: Rennes vs. Troyes 3:55 a.m. BEIN NA/229 NA English: Leeds United vs. Manchester United 4 a.m. USA 29/555 123 French: Bordeaux vs. Monaco 5:55 a.m. BEIN NA/229 NA English: Wolves vs. Leicester City 6:30 a.m. USA 29/555 123 French: Marseille vs. Clermont 9:35 a.m. BEIN NA/229 NA SheBelieves Cup: United States vs. New Zealand 10 a.m. KITV 4 4 SOFTBALL: COLLEGE LSU vs. Texas Tech 4 a.m. SEC NA/220 40* Washington vs. Clemson 5 a.m. ESPNU NA/221 73 Wisconsin vs. UCLA 7 a.m. ESPNU NA/221 73 UCLA vs. Florida State 2 p.m. ESPN 22/222 70 TENNIS ATP Delray/Rio De Janeiro/Marseille/Doha 1 a.m. TENNIS NA/243 84* WTA Dubai 1 a.m. TENNIS NA/243 84* VOLLEYBALL: COLLEGE MEN Lincoln Memorial at Hawaii 5 p.m. SPCSP 12 89 MONDAY TIME TV CH HT BASEBAll: College Washington State at Hawaii 6:30 p.m. SPCSP 12 12 BASKETBALL: COLLEGE MEN American at Colgate 1:30 p.m. CBSSN NA/247 83 Indiana at Ohio State 2 p.m. FS1 NA/214 75 Coppin State at Howard 2 p.m. ESPNU NA/221 73 Louisville at North Carolina 2 p.m. ESPN 22/222 70 Penn State at Maryland 2 p.m. ESPN2 21/224 74 Georgia Tech at Syracuse 2 p.m. BSSD NA/227 NA Georgia Tech at Syracuse 2 p.m. BSSC 31/228 82* Florida State at Boston College 2 p.m. ACC NA/251 NA Arizona State at UCLA 4 p.m. FS1 NA/214 75 Alabama State at Bethune-Cookman 4 p.m. ESPNU NA/221 73 Baylor at Oklahoma State 4 p.m. ESPN 22/222 70 BASKETBALL: COLLEGE WOMEN Penn State at Michigan State 1 p.m. BIGTEN NA/248 79* Indiana at Iowa 3 p.m. BIGTEN NA/248 79* HOCKEY: NHL Kraken at Canucks 5 p.m. NHLN NA/240 93* SOCCER Turkish: Göztepe vs. Galatasaray 6:55 a.m. BEIN NA/229 NA RADIO TODAY TIME STATION Men’s college basketball: Michigan at Wisconsin 8 a.m. 990-AM Auto racing: Daytona 500 9:30 a.m. 760-AM/95.1-FM College baseball: Washington State at Hawaii 1:05 p.m. 92.7-FM/1420-AM Men’s college volleyball: Lincoln Memorial at Hawaii 5 p.m. 92.7-FM/1420-AM MONDAY TIME STATION College baseball: Washington State at Hawaii 6:30 p.m. 92.7-FM/1420-AM Previous Story Speedskating coach Ryan Shimabukuro’s journey has taken him from Hawaii to the Winter Olympics