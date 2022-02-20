Las Vegas Advisor: Nevada governor ends the state’s mask mandate

Ladies and gentlemen, you may now remove your masks.

After eight months, there is no longer a requirement that masks be worn in Las Vegas. Last week Nevada’s governor announced that the requirement had been lifted, both for the general public and employees of businesses, including casinos, bars and restaurants.

Businesses still have the right to make their own decisions about masks and several casinos still require their employees to wear them; however, none have extended the requirement to its guests. A federal mask mandate still applies on public transportation, including buses and airplanes and at all airports.

Liftoff launches: A new thrill-ride attraction called Liftoff has opened at the AREA15 entertainment complex. The experience begins in the Liftoff Lounge at the base of the ride, where riders can choose a beverage, alcoholic or otherwise, to take on the trip in which they’re elevated 130 feet and rotated 360 degrees for a full circular view of the valley. Tickets are $18 adult/$12 children (at least 42 inches tall) for the ride only; drink-and-ride, packages start at $26.

New Cirque: A new Cirque du Soleil show will open “this spring” at New York-New York. Although an official announcement hasn’t been made, it’s being reported that the new show will be called “Mad Apple,” which makes sense for the New York-themed resort; Cirque also trademarked the name last June to cover merchandise. The new show will replace “Zumanity,” which closed at New York-New York just before the shutdown and never reopened.

Question: What was the result of the National Anthem proposition bet at this year’s Super Bowl?

Answer: The National Anthem over/under prop was 1:35, a low number compared to previous performances. Mickey Guyton sang it at a brisk pace, but still came in at 1:39 and over betters got paid.

