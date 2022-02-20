Signs of Hawaiian Life – February 20, 2022
Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!
In December, Ella and Charlie Van Vliet found some local food on a Christmastime visit to Walt Disney World’s Epcot in Florida. Photo by Jenny Hausler.
In September, while looking for a bite to eat at the U.S. Open in New York, Honolulu resident Karen Nose discovered Poke Yachty among the offerings. Photo by Edna Nomura.
-
In December, Doug Ing and Fred Cabal spotted the Waikiki clothing store while in Istanbul’s Taksim Square. Photo by Bonnie Aoyagi.
Our Privacy Policy has been updated. By continuing to use our site, you are acknowledging and agreeing to our updated Privacy Policy
and our Terms of Service
.
I Agree