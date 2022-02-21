Honolulu Fire Department crews rescue rock climber after falling 25 feet in Mokuleia

Honolulu Fire Department crews this afternoon rescued a rock climber who suffered multiple injuries after falling 25 feet in Mokuleia.

A 911 call came in at 3:47 p.m. and the department responded with five units and 16 personnel, establishing a landing zone at the Kealia Trail trailhead.

Crews reached the man in his 30’s at 4:33 p.m. and determined that he needed to be flown off the trail. HFD’s Air 1 helicopter transported him to the landing zone and transferred him to Emergency Medical Services, which took him to the hospital at 4:49 p.m., officials said.