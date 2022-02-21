Revamping salaries is key in preventing ‘mass exodus’ of Hawaii public school teachers
By Esme M. Infante einfante@staradvertiser.com
Today
Updated 10:21 p.m.
CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM
Waialua High & Intermediate School teacher Victoria Pescaia is a 27-year, double-certified teacher and has been stuck at the same pay classification for 20 years. Although Pescaia loves her job and students, she and other veteran teachers are considering leaving the field because they’re not compensated appropriately for their experience.
