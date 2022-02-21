comscore Revamping salaries is key in preventing ‘mass exodus’ of Hawaii public school teachers | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Revamping salaries is key in preventing ‘mass exodus’ of Hawaii public school teachers

  • By Esme M. Infante einfante@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 10:21 p.m.
  • CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM Waialua High & Intermediate School teacher Victoria Pescaia is a 27-year, double-certified teacher and has been stuck at the same pay classification for 20 years. Although Pescaia loves her job and students, she and other veteran teachers are considering leaving the field because they’re not compensated appropriately for their experience.

    Waialua High & Intermediate School teacher Victoria Pescaia is a 27-year, double-certified teacher and has been stuck at the same pay classification for 20 years. Although Pescaia loves her job and students, she and other veteran teachers are considering leaving the field because they’re not compensated appropriately for their experience.

  • CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM Waialua High & Intermediate School teacher Victoria Pescaia last week advised students who belong to the Bayanihan Club.

    Waialua High & Intermediate School teacher Victoria Pescaia last week advised students who belong to the Bayanihan Club.

Is a mass exodus coming of veteran Hawaii public school teachers worn out from years of working for comparatively low pay, especially through the grinding stress of the COVID-19 pandemic — or can their departure be slowed by raising their salaries? Read more

