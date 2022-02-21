comscore ’Bows beat Washington State as Rich Hill gets first win as University of Hawaii coach | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Sports

’Bows beat Washington State as Rich Hill gets first win as University of Hawaii coach

  • By Stephen Tsai stsai@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:17 p.m.
  • CRAIG T. KOJIMA/CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM Rich Hill got his first win as a UH coach when the Rainbows defeated Washington State for their first victory of the season.

    CRAIG T. KOJIMA/CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM

    Rich Hill got his first win as a UH coach when the Rainbows defeated Washington State for their first victory of the season.

  • CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM UH’s Aaron Fujimori tagged out a WSU runner at third in the first inning of Sunday’s game.

    CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM

    UH’s Aaron Fujimori tagged out a WSU runner at third in the first inning of Sunday’s game.

The University of Hawaii baseball team feasted on a mixed plate of opportunistic hitting and redemptive pitching to defeat Washington State 6-3 at Les Murakami Stadium. Read more

Previous Story
Hawaii beats Washington State for Rich Hill’s 1st win as head coach
Next Story
Scoreboard - Feb. 21, 2022

Scroll Up