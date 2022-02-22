Queen’s, Kaiser Permanente ease visitor restrictions amidst declining COVID-19 cases

Both The Queen’s Health Systems and Kaiser Permanente Hawaii have eased visiting guidelines as daily coronavirus cases and positivity rates in the state continue to decline.

Queen’s said on Friday that starting today, Queen’s Medical Center-Punchbowl and Queen’s Medical Center—West Oahu will once again allow one visitor per hospital patient per day, with safety protocols in place. Queen’s is also taking down triage tents at both campuses.

“During the omicron surge, and throughout the two years of this pandemic, the work of our caregivers to deliver the safest and highest quality care possible has been extraordinary,” said Jason Chang, QHS Chief Operating Officer and The Queen’s Medical Center President in a news release. “We understand the important role family and friends play in the healing process for patients and look forward to welcoming visitors back. Safety is our No. 1 priority and our hospitals will continue to implement safety protocols in compliance with Centers for Disease Control and Prevention standards.”

Queen’s had reinstated its no-visitor policy on Christmas Day last year, citing the rising rates of infections from the omicron variant.

Starting today, the two Queen’s campuses will resume visitor hours from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Visitors must be at least 18 years old, and fully vaccinated against COVID-19 and provide their U.S. Centers for Diseases Control vaccination card upon arrival.

Visitors must also undergo a temperature check and health screening, and those with symptoms of respiratory illness, such as fever, shortness of breath or cough, will not be allowed. Visitors must also wear a mask and follow physical distancing requirements.

Each visitor is permitted one entry per day, and must remain with the patient except when eating, Queen’s said.

Additional visitors, however, may be allowed for obstetric, pediatric and newborn patients. Also, patients with a scheduled appointment or procedure at an outpatient clinic or department may continue to be accompanied by one caregiver.

Queen’s, however, will not permit visitors for patients with COVID-19.

“For everyone’s safety, visitors are not permitted for patients who are confirmed or under investigation for COVID-19,” said Queen’s in a news release.

Effective today, Kaiser’s Moanalua Medical Center, medical office buildings, and clinics on Oahu will allow one vaccinated visitor per patient at a time. Two visitors will be allowed in the pediatrics and NICU departments.

Kaiser said in lieu of proof of vaccination, a visitor must show a negative COVID-19 test result within 72 hours.

Visitors will also have their temperatures checked and be screened for symptoms before entering Moanalua Medical Center.

Kaiser said the hospital administrator or clinic manager may grant visitor policy exceptions for end-of-life situations, parents without child care accommodations, or those with Americans with Disabilities Act needs.