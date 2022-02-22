Editorial | Off the News Off the News: Celebrating public school counselors Today Updated 6:34 p.m. Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story! Much has been said about the pressures on teachers during the pandemic, but we must not forget the vital role played by another member of the school community — counselors. The advice and the sounding board that a good counselor can provide are invaluable amid the extreme stresses of these times. Read more Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser! You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription. Subscribe Now Read this story for free: Watch an ad or complete a survey Log In Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story. Activate Digital Account Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now. Much has been said about the pressures on teachers during the pandemic, but we must not forget the vital role played by another member of the school community — counselors. The advice and the sounding board that a good counselor can provide are invaluable amid the extreme stresses of these times. All the more reason to celebrate the naming of Nicole Blomberg, counselor at Pohakea Elementary School in Ewa Beach, as the state’s Counselor of the Year. Her principal boiled it down: Blomberg embodies kindness, which means everything in helping these young students feel safe. A plan to get rid of feral chickens Residents who see — and hear — a problem with feral chickens and roosters in their neighborhood: Now is the time to make some noise with your local senators about Senate Bill 2195, a five-year eradication pilot program, as the proposal moves to the Ways and Means Committee to get money allotted. The current version was amended to make it statewide, instead of only in Pearl City and Aiea. Advocates still need to find some government backing, though — neither the state’s health nor the agriculture departments wants to run it. Previous Story Editorial: Weigh problems of legislative proposal lowering blood alcohol concentration threshold for DUI arrest