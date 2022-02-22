Off the News: Celebrating public school counselors

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Much has been said about the pressures on teachers during the pandemic, but we must not forget the vital role played by another member of the school community — counselors. The advice and the sounding board that a good counselor can provide are invaluable amid the extreme stresses of these times.

All the more reason to celebrate the naming of Nicole Blomberg, counselor at Pohakea Elementary School in Ewa Beach, as the state’s Counselor of the Year. Her principal boiled it down: Blomberg embodies kindness, which means everything in helping these young students feel safe.

A plan to get rid of feral chickens

Residents who see — and hear — a problem with feral chickens and roosters in their neighborhood: Now is the time to make some noise with your local senators about Senate Bill 2195, a five-year eradication pilot program, as the proposal moves to the Ways and Means Committee to get money allotted.

The current version was amended to make it statewide, instead of only in Pearl City and Aiea. Advocates still need to find some government backing, though — neither the state’s health nor the agriculture departments wants to run it.