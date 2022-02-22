Crave | Very Veggie Fantastic ferns By Tzu Chi Hawaii Feb. 22, 2022 Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story! PHOTO COURTESY TZU CHI HAWAII Warabi is a pretty, curly fern shoot that makes a fabulous salad. Read more Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser! You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription. Subscribe Now Read this story for free: Watch an ad or complete a survey Log In Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story. Activate Digital Account Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now. Warabi is a pretty, curly fern shoot that makes a fabulous salad. Warabi is its Japanese name; in Hawaiian it is called pohole; and in English, fiddlehead fern. It is widely available on Hawaii Island — on Oahu, hunt for it in grocery stores and farmers markets. Or, enlist someone traveling to the Big Island to fetch you some. It’s worth the effort. A decent substitute would be chayote shoots (sometimes called sayote), easy to find on Oahu in Filipino markets, farmers markets or in Chinatown. This version is based on the Japanese version of the salad, which normally includes fish cake, clams or cuttlefish. If you wish to add protein, aburage (fried tofu) would stand up to the dressing. Warabi Salad Ingredients: • 2 pounds warabi • 1 cup sliced onion • 1 package shiofuki konbu (dried, salted seaweed, sold in Asian markets) • 1 cup halved cherry tomatoes • Sliced green onions, for garnish Dressing ingredients: • 3 tablespoons sesame oil • 3 tablespoons rice vinegar • 1 teaspoon sugar • 1 teaspoon soy sauce Directions: Trim tough ends from warabi and cut stems into 1-inch pieces. Separate the thinner curly tips from the thicker parts; rinse everything well. Bring a pot of water to boil, then add thicker pieces of warabi. Blanch 3 minutes, then add tips. Blanch another 2 minutes, until pieces are just tender (don’t let them get too soft). Meanwhile, place onions in bottom of a large colander. When warabi is cooked, remove to the colander over the onions (the heat will soften and mellow the onions). Rinse with cold water to stop the cooking. Drain; then place warabi, onions, konbu and tomatoes in serving bowl. Whisk together dressing ingredients; pour over salad and toss. Garnish with green onion. Serves 8 Approximate nutrient analysis per serving: 110 calories, 6 g fat, 0.5 g saturated fat, 0 mg cholesterol, 200 mg sodium, 1 g carbohydrate, 2 g fiber, 2 g sugar, 6 g protein. Nutritional analysis provided by Joannie Dobbs, Ph.D., C.N.S. The Buddhist Tzu Chi Foundation is an international nonprofit with a local office in Kaimuki. Its mission of community service includes the promotion of a healthy vegetarian lifestyle. To learn more, visit facebook.com/hawaiitzuchi or call 808-737-8885. Previous Story Malasada madness: part 2 Next Story Changing up the leftovers game