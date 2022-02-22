Fantastic ferns

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Warabi is a pretty, curly fern shoot that makes a fabulous salad. Warabi is its Japanese name; in Hawaiian it is called pohole; and in English, fiddlehead fern. It is widely available on Hawaii Island — on Oahu, hunt for it in grocery stores and farmers markets. Or, enlist someone traveling to the Big Island to fetch you some. It’s worth the effort. A decent substitute would be chayote shoots (sometimes called sayote), easy to find on Oahu in Filipino markets, farmers markets or in Chinatown.

This version is based on the Japanese version of the salad, which normally includes fish cake, clams or cuttlefish. If you wish to add protein, aburage (fried tofu) would stand up to the dressing.

Warabi Salad

Ingredients:

• 2 pounds warabi

• 1 cup sliced onion

• 1 package shiofuki konbu (dried, salted

seaweed, sold in Asian markets)

• 1 cup halved cherry tomatoes

• Sliced green onions, for garnish

Dressing ingredients:

• 3 tablespoons

sesame oil

• 3 tablespoons rice

vinegar

• 1 teaspoon sugar

• 1 teaspoon soy sauce

Directions:

Trim tough ends from warabi and cut stems into 1-inch pieces. Separate the thinner curly tips from the thicker parts; rinse everything well.

Bring a pot of water to boil, then add thicker pieces of warabi. Blanch 3 minutes, then add tips. Blanch another 2 minutes, until pieces are just tender (don’t let them get too soft).

Meanwhile, place onions in bottom of a large colander. When warabi is cooked, remove to the colander over the onions (the heat will soften and mellow the onions). Rinse with cold water to stop the cooking. Drain; then place warabi, onions, konbu and tomatoes in serving bowl.

Whisk together dressing ingredients; pour over salad and toss. Garnish with green onion.

Serves 8

Approximate nutrient analysis per serving: 110 calories, 6 g fat, 0.5 g saturated fat, 0 mg cholesterol, 200 mg sodium, 1 g carbohydrate, 2 g fiber, 2 g sugar, 6 g protein. Nutritional analysis provided by Joannie Dobbs, Ph.D., C.N.S.

The Buddhist Tzu Chi Foundation is an international nonprofit with a local office in Kaimuki. Its mission of community service includes the promotion of a healthy vegetarian lifestyle. To learn more, visit facebook.com/hawaiitzuchi or call 808-737-8885.