Flippin’ fantastic

National Pancake Day is coming up March 1, and there’s no better way to celebrate than with stacks of this breakfast staple.

UPSTAIRS Hawaii

Waikiki-based UPSTAIRS Hawaii started offering breakfast and lunch service on weekends only in mid-January. Breakfast entrées are available from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturdays-Sundays, and the buttermilk hotcakes ($15) are one of the most popular dishes. The hotcakes come with whipped butter and maple syrup, but if you’re feeling fancy, add a fruity medley (pineapple, papaya, blueberries and coconut syrup) for $4 more.

280 Beach Walk, Honolulu

upstairshawaii.com

808-922-1500

Instagram: @Upstairshawaii

Basalt

Charcoal buttermilk pancakes ($15) are a breakfast staple at Basalt.

These dark-hued delights are served with guava-strawberry sauce, whipped cream and mixed fresh berries, and they’re one of the eatery’s signature dishes.

The charcoal buttermilk pancakes are available daily from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Want to make these at home? Basalt sells pancake mixes for $8 per bag or you can get two for $15 at Dukes Lane Market & Eatery.

2255 Kuhio Ave., Honolulu

808-923-5689

basaltwaikiki.com

Instagram: @Basaltwaikiki

Goma Tei Ramen Restaurant

You can find Japanese-style soufflé pancakes at Goma Tei Ramen Restaurant’s Kahala location (in Kahala Mall) during breakfast. The eatery is open for breakfast 7-10:30 a.m. Wednesdays-Sundays.

These pancakes are different from the traditional, American version because they’re made using a special flour imported from Japan and cooked in a brass teppan. This results in a lighter, fluffier pancake that boasts an airy consistency. Other soufflé pancake ingredients include lemon juice, eggs, sugar, yogurt and baking powder. Choose from strawberry ($12.95), lilikoi ($12.95) and maple bacon ($13.95) soufflé pancakes. These breakfast entrées come with housemade whipped cream, fruit garnishes and roasted peanuts.

Kahala Mall

4211 Waialae Ave. Ste. G07, Honolulu

808-732-9188

gomatei.com

Instagram: @gomateihawaii

Scratch Kitchen

Scratch Kitchen is known for its brunch fare, notably its photogenic Milk N’ Cereal Pancakes ($14) that come with bananas, berries and milk syrup. Whether you drizzle or pour that milk syrup, one thing’s for sure — this dish will truly remind you of the classic breakfast combo in pancake form.

1170 Auahi St. Ste. No. 175, Honolulu

808-589-1669

scratch-hawaii.com

Instagram: @Scratchkitchenhi