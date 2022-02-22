comscore Flippin’ fantastic | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Flippin’ fantastic

  By Kelli Shiroma Braiotta
    Buttermilk hotcakes ($19) with pineapple, papaya, blueberries and coconut syrup

    Charcoal buttermilk pancakes ($15) with guava˛ strawberry sauce and whipped cream

    Maple bacon soufflé pancakes ($13.95) come with housemade whipped cream, fruit garnishes and roasted peanuts

    Milk n’ cereal pancakes ($14) are a popular brunch entrée and come topped with bananas, berries and a sweet milk syrup

National Pancake Day is coming up March 1, and there’s no better way to celebrate than with stacks of this breakfast staple. Read more

