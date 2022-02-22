Flippin’ fantastic
- By Kelli Shiroma Braiotta
Today
- Updated 2:41 p.m.
PHOTO COURTESY UPSTAIRS HAWAII
Buttermilk hotcakes ($19) with pineapple, papaya, blueberries and coconut syrup
PHOTO COURTESY BASALT
Charcoal buttermilk pancakes ($15) with guava˛ strawberry sauce and whipped cream
PHOTO COURTESY GOMA TEI RAMEN RESTAURANT
Maple bacon soufflé pancakes ($13.95) come with housemade whipped cream, fruit garnishes and roasted peanuts
PHOTO COURTESY SCRATCH KITCHEN
Milk n’ cereal pancakes ($14) are a popular brunch entrée and come topped with bananas, berries and a sweet milk syrup
