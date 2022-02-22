Garlic is the star of this one-pot wonder

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

When writing about the supermarket H Mart in her memoir, Crying in H Mart Read more

When writing about the supermarket H Mart in her memoir, Crying in H Mart, Michelle Zauner states, “It’s the only place where you can find a giant vat of peeled garlic, because it’s the only place that truly understands how much garlic you’ll need for the kind of food your people eat.” Thankfully, many other grocery stores now sell containers of peeled garlic cloves. If you don’t already buy those, then this recipe is a great reason to start. Chicken thighs, white pepper, chardonnay and 20 garlic cloves are all you need for this one-pot meal, which braises in an hour. In that time, chicken fat, wine and water turn into a luscious sauce packed with garlicky redolence. The white pepper, full of earthiness, is a key taste here, so don’t skip it.

Garlic-Braised Chicken

Ingredients:

• Olive oil

• About 4 bone-in, skin-on chicken thighs

• Salt

• 20 peeled garlic cloves

• 3/4 teaspoon ground white pepper

• 1 cup dry chardonnay

• Steamed white rice, for serving

Directions:

Heat oven to 350 degrees.

In a large Dutch oven over medium-high, add enough oil to lightly coat the bottom. Season the chicken with salt on both sides, then add to the pot skin side down.

Cook until the skin turns golden and crispy, 8-10 minutes. If the skin browns too quickly, lower the heat. Flip, and sear the other side briefly, about 1 minute. Transfer the chicken to a plate and set aside. Add the garlic to the schmaltzy oil over medium-high, and stir until fragrant and very lightly golden at the edges, 1-2 minutes.

Stir in the white pepper, then immediately add the wine and 1 cup water. Scrape up any stuck-on bits from the bottom of the pot while bringing the liquid to a simmer.

Nestle the chicken in the pot skin side up, cover and cook in the oven until the chicken and garlic are meltingly tender, and the wine has reduced, about 1 hour.

Taste for seasoning, adding more salt if needed. Serve with rice.

Total time: 1 hour, 15 minutes; serves 2-4.