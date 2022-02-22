Hawaii Pacific University’s Noel Saunders earns conference softball honor

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Hawaii Pacific softball’s Noel “Tita” Saunders was named the Pacific West Conference Softball Player of the Week for her performance last weekend.

The junior from Pearl City led the Sharks (6-7) to a pair of wins, triumphing over Great Northwest Athletic Conference leader Western Oregon (10-5) and in-state rival Hawaii Hilo (2-2) in nonconference play.

Saunders hit a perfect 5-for-5 in game one against the Wolves, with two doubles, three singles, two RBIs and four runs scored in the victory. She batted in another run and rounded the bases for the fifth time in game two. Saunders hit 1-for-3 to lead the Sharks over the Vulcans in game two to earn a split.

Chaminade softball splits doubleheader

The Chaminade softball team split a doubleheader against Western Oregon on Monday, dropping game one 4-1 before bouncing back with a 3-0 win at McKinley High School Softball Stadium.

After taking the early lead in game one with a two-run home run in the top of the first inning, the Wolves (10-5) added a pair of insurance runs in the fourth to put away the Silverswords (2-2). Chaminade’s only run of the game came on Malia Kaakimaka-Moisa’s RBI double in the bottom of the first.

Chasity McKean led the Silverswords to a reversal of fortune in game two, helping to score all three runs. McKean doubled in a pair of runs before stealing third and advancing home on a throwing error. Pitcher Taylor Genera did her part in shutting down the Wolves.