Saint Louis basketball a unanimous No. 1

Saint Louis collected all 10 first-place votes to remain an undisputed No. 1 in the Star-Advertiser Boys Basketball Top 10 on Monday. Read more

The Crusaders (17-2 overall) enter the Heide & Cook/HHSAA State Championships this week as the top seed.

Mililani won the OIA title last week and zoomed three notches higher to No. 3. The Trojans are 14-1 overall, with the only blemish a 63-61 overtime loss to Saint Louis in preseason.

The top seed in the D-II state championships, Kohala, remained at No. 10.

Kamehameha and Punahou did not qualify for the state tourney, but the Warriors climbed over the Buffanblu after EJ Kapihe’s 3-point bomb from nearly halfcourt gave them a 50-48 win during the ILH playoffs last week. Kamehameha finished at No. 7 and Punahou at No. 8.

Star-Advertiser Boys Basketball Top 10

Feb. 21, 2022

Rank School (1st) Pts LW

1. Saint Louis (10) (17-2, 10-2 ILH) 100 1

2. ‘Iolani (14-6, 9-3 ILH) 88 2

3. Mililani (14-1, 10-0 OIA West) 77 6

4. Maryknoll (11-6, 8-4 ILH) 71 3

5. Kailua (14-2, 11-0 OIA East) 57 4

6. Kahuku (12-2, 10-1 OIA East) 45 7

7. Kamehameha (9-8, 5-7 ILH) 34 8

8. Punahou (11-7, 7-5 ILH) 30 5

9. Baldwin (10-4, 7-1 MIL D-I) 20 9

10. Kohala (9-0, 7-0 BIIF) 13 10

Also receiving votes: Roosevelt 7, Hilo 5, Maui Prep 2, Kaimuki 1.