Hawaii Pacific Health closing Straub vaccination clinic Friday

Hawaii Pacific Health said with vaccination rates holding steady, it will close the Straub Medical Center COVID-19 Vaccine Clinic this Friday after its scheduled hours of 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

The vaccine clinics at Kapiolani Medical Center for Women and Children and Wilcox Medical Center, however, will remain open, and HPH will continue to offer mobile vaccine clinics on Oahu and Kauai to provide convenient access to the community.

The Straub COVID-19 vaccine clinic at 777 S. Hotel St. opened in October to meet the increased demand for vaccines from the community.

The Hawaii Department of Health reported 76.3% of the state’s population has completed the primary series of vaccines as of today, with 37.1% boosted. Only 985 shots were administered overnight.

The COVID-19 vaccines are available to all persons ages 5 and older, while boosters are available to those ages 12 and older. An estimated 337,000 individuals in Hawaii remain unvaccinated.

The COVID-19 Vaccine Clinic at Kapiolani Medical Center will remain open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Mondays through Fridays, and 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturdays to provide vaccines for individuals ages 5 and older.

Walk-ins are allowed for adult first doses only; all other vaccinations require an appointment.

Appointments for the Kapiolani vaccine clinic can be scheduled online at HawaiiPacificHealth.org/COVID19Vaccine.

The HPH COVID-19 Vax Squad Bus and team will also continue to offer mobile vaccine events at various locations around Oahu.

Upcoming mobile vaccine events are scheduled as follows:

>> Today, 12-5 p.m. Ocean Pointe Community Center

>> Saturday, 9 a.m.-noon Barbers Point Elementary School

>> Saturday, 9 a.m.-2 p.m. ʻIlima Intermediate School

>> Sunday, 1-4 p.m. Pali Momi Outpatient Center

>> March 6, 8 a.m.-noon Keolu Elementary School

To schedule an appointment and view the full schedule of upcoming mobile vaccine events, visit HawaiiPacificHealth.org/COVIDVaxSquad.