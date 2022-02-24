Man, 34, arrested after he allegedly stabs 2 men in Ala Moana area

Honolulu police arrested a 34-year-old man in connection with the stabbing of two men in the Ala Moana area Friday.
The alleged assault occurred in the 1300 block of Kapiolani Boulevard at about 3:30 to 3:45 a.m. Friday.
Police said two men were involved in an argument that escalated into a physical altercation when the suspect used a sharp-edged instrument and stabbed the victim, 29, numerous times in his upper body.
Another man, 24, was stabbed in the ankle by the suspect, police said.
The suspect fled the scene before police arrived.
Police said the 29-year-old man was taken to a hospital and expected to recover from his injuries.
Police arrested the suspect Wednesday on suspicion of second-degree attempted murder and second-degree assault.
By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.
Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.