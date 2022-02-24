comscore Lawmakers rain on Gov. David Ige’s plan for $1 billion ‘rainy day’ fund | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Lawmakers rain on Gov. David Ige’s plan for $1 billion ‘rainy day’ fund

  • By Andrew Gomes agomes@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:04 p.m.

Gov. David Ige’s proposal to store $1 billion of an expected state budget surplus for future emergency use is floundering at the Legislature. Read more

Previous Story
Bill would establish 51% minimum for ‘Hawaii’ coffee

Scroll Up