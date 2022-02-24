Hawaii Beat | Sports Chaminade hires Woodard as coach By Star-Advertiser staff Today Updated 11:11 p.m. Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story! Chaminade men’s soccer announced its hiring of Joshua Woodard as the head coach. Read more Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser! You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription. Subscribe Now Read this story for free: Watch an ad or complete a survey Log In Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story. Activate Digital Account Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now. Chaminade men’s soccer announced its hiring of Joshua Woodard as the head coach. Woodard was an assistant coach at Hawaii-Hilo for both the men and women’s program in 2017 then spent the 2018 season primarily with the women’s team helping it to a 10-4-1 season and a runner-up finish in the Pacific West. Previous Story ‘Iolani goes down to wire to edge Kamehameha and earn state boys soccer berth