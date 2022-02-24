comscore Chaminade hires Woodard as coach | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii Beat | Sports

Chaminade hires Woodard as coach

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
  • Updated 11:11 p.m.

Chaminade men’s soccer announced its hiring of Joshua Woodard as the head coach. Read more

Previous Story
‘Iolani goes down to wire to edge Kamehameha and earn state boys soccer berth

Scroll Up