Chaminade hires Woodard as coach

Chaminade men’s soccer announced its hiring of Joshua Woodard as the head coach.

Woodard was an assistant coach at Hawaii-Hilo for both the men and women’s program in 2017 then spent the 2018 season primarily with the women’s team helping it to a 10-4-1 season and a runner-up finish in the Pacific West.