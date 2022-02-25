Oahu lifeguards rescue surfer at Waimea Bay

Honolulu lifeguards this morning rescued a 37-year-old man caught in a rip current while surfing at Waimea Bay.
Honolulu Ocean Safety received a 911 call at 7:15 a.m. today for the surfer in distress, who was yelling for help.
A lifeguard paddled out to the the surfer and kept him from going underwater, according to Ocean Safety, until another lifeguard on a jet ski was able to rescue him and bring him to shore safely.
Honolulu Emergency Medical Services evaluated the visitor, but he did not require further medical treatment.
With a high surf warning in effect for the north and west facing shores of Oahu today through 6 p.m. Saturday, Ocean Safety officials recommend staying out of the water unless you are at an expert level.
Officials also urge the public to listen to lifeguard warnings and to remain a safe distance from the shoreline. Parents should also keep their children close, and not allow them near the water.
