Queen’s to close Blaisdell COVID-19 vaccination clinic Sunday, open 2 smaller clinics

The Queen’s Health Systems announced that it will close its COVID-19 vaccination clinic at Blaisdell Center on Sunday, and open two new clinics on Oahu.

Queen’s has already opened a new COVID-19 vaccination clinic in its Physicians Office Building II on Lusitana Street in Honolulu today, with operating hours of 6:45 am to 6:20 p.m. daily except Sundays.

Another COVID-19 vaccination clinic will open at Queen’s Island Urgent Care – Kahala on Monday, which will offer vaccines from 8 a.m. to 7:45 p.m. daily except Sundays.

Both clinics will offer the Pfizer vaccine for those ages five and older, and the Moderna vaccine for anyone 18 and older.

Queen’s officially launched its first mass COVID-19 vaccination clinic for kupuna 75 years of age and older at the Blaisdell Center on Jan. 25, 2021.

“Since opening the Blaisdell clinic in late January 2021, our team at that site has administered more than 200,000 vaccine doses to the people of Hawaii,” said Jason Chang, Queen’s executive vice president and chief operating officer, in a news release. “That number includes more than 43,000 shots for kupuna age 75 and older. We thank all of our hard-working caregivers who have shown such dedication during this monumental effort to protect our community against COVID.”

Since COVID-19 vaccines became available in December 2020, Queen’s says it has administered more than 402,000 in its hospitals and clinics. Queen’s will also continue its efforts to reach underserved communities through its mobile vaccination clinics.

Appointments are available at covid.queens.org/vaccine or by calling 808-691-2222. Walk-ins will also be accepted.