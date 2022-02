Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Pearlridge Center has announced the addition of Erin Bunda as marketing director. Bunda has 15 years of experience in marketing and communications. Read more

Pearlridge Center has announced the addition of Erin Bunda as marketing director. Bunda has 15 years of experience in marketing and communications. Past positions include director of marketing and events at Young’s Market Co. of Hawaii, marketing manager at Y. Hata &Co. Ltd., promotions director for Bar 35 Hawaii and field marketing manager for Primo Brewing &Malting Co.

Hilton Hawaiian Village Waikiki Beach Resort has appointed Jennarae Lee as special projects manager. Lee has a wide range of engineering and project management experience; most recently, she worked as a mechanical engineering consultant and project lead with Engineering Dynamics Corp., a position she held since 2012.

Pono Pacific Land Management LLC has announced that Ramsey Brown has joined the team as vice president of Diversified Agriculture. Ramsey has a decade of experience in the sustainability industry. Prior to Pono Pacific he was resource acquisition manager at Hawaii Energy for nine years. Before that he worked on sustainability with Hornblower Cruises &Events for one year.

———

Send items to business@staradvertiser.com.