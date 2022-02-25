Kamehameha girls soccer makes history repeat to advance to state semifinals

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

The Kamehameha girls soccer team surprisingly trailed at halftime Thursday against sister school Kamehameha-Maui, so Missy Moore brought up a story from early in her coaching career to help motivate her players.

Fortunately for the Warriors of Kapalama, history repeated itself thanks to Leila Kahoano.

Kahoano had a goal and two assists in the second half as Kamehameha beat Kamehameha-Maui 4-1 in the quarterfinals of the HHSAA Division I State Championship at Waipio Peninsula Soccer Complex.

“There was a sense that we needed to pick it up because we know how we play and that first half just wasn’t us,” said Kahoano, a senior captain. “We needed to wake up. In the second half, it was our mission to go out and attack and just keep going.”

Kamehameha, the tournament’s No. 1 seed, will play No. 4 seed Waiakea in today’s semifinals at 7 p.m. at Radford.

Waiakea topped Campbell 3-1.

Moore’s halftime story was about her 2012 team that trailed Kamehameha-Maui 2-0 in the quarterfinals, then came back to win 5-2.

“I just gave them that little story and that seemed to fire them up and they had a better second half,” Moore said.

Kamehameha, the ILH champion, tied it at 1-1 on Saraya Burghardt’s goal off an assist from Kahoano in the 48th minute.

Kamehameha (9-1-0) went ahead on Kahoano’s goal off a free kick by Kainani Jacang in the 51st.

“I could just feel it,” Kahoano said. “We’ve been practicing our set plays for a long time. It was getting around the girl. I did and it was a slight touch in.”

Kahoano assisted on Anuhea Aluli’s goal in the 53rd and Kamryn Kaleiohi- Haia tacked on another in the 68th for Kamehameha.

Kamehameha-Maui (9-3-0) took a 1-0 lead in the 16th on Jael Kapuaala’s 35-yard free kick that glanced off the hands of Kamehameha goalkeeper Marley Roe and into the goal.

“She has a strong leg. She puts everything on frame,” said Kamehameha-Maui coach Jim Kaeo. “She puts the ball in play to make it easier for other people as well.”

Roe, a junior, said she didn’t know how the ball got past her.

“That has never happened to me in my life,” she said. “I’ve never allowed a goal like that. It went right through my hands.”

Roe added Moore’s halftime speech “motivated us a lot.”

Both teams had four shots on goal in the first half. In the second, Kamehameha had seven and Kamehameha-Maui, the MIL runner-up, had only one.

“Kamehameha just came out with energy in the second half, Kaeo said. “They played everything fast and we just got tired. Hat’s off to Kapalama. They are No. 1 for a reason and they came out ready in the second half.”

Mililani 8, Hilo 0

Mililani’s Jaeda Edayan has gone from a torn ACL in her left knee nine months ago to scoring a hat trick against Hilo on Thursday.

Edayan, a junior, scored in the 23rd, 32nd and 48th minutes as the Trojans used the long ball to score early and often against the Vikings.

“Honestly, I’m super shocked at myself I scored three goals, especially after my ACL injury,” said Edayan, who was injured at a tournament on Maui in May. “It’s great to be back on the field.”

Mililani (14-0) will play Punahou in today’s semifinals at 5 p.m. at Radford. Punahou beat King Kekaulike 3-1.

“We anticipate that being a huge challenge. We’re ready for the task,” said Mililani coach Darren Smith.

Kiana Muratsuka (4th, 5th) and Edayan each scored two goals as Mililani, the OIA champion, took a 7-0 lead at halftime.

Mari Ige (10th) converted a penalty kick and Kailee Wilson (11th) and Shyla Kaai-Montgomery (28th) each added a goal for the Trojans before halftime.

Muratsuka’s two goals came off long balls from Jade Alverio and Tavena Oliveira.

Edayan’s first goal and Kaai-Montgomery’s score also came off long passes over or through Hilo’s defensive back line.

“That’s definitely something we try to focus on, making sure we have efficiency with our passes,” Smith said. “They were able to find their targets.”

Mililani had 12 shots on goal, while Hilo, the BIIF runner-up, had three in the first half.

Division II

Kauai 5, Kalaheo 0

KS-Hawaii 2, Mid-Pacific 1

Pac-Five 11, Waimea 0

Kapaa 8, Leilehua 0