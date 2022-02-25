comscore Restoration of funds for University of Hawaii athletics added to Senate bill | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Sports

Restoration of funds for University of Hawaii athletics added to Senate bill

  • By Dave Reardon dreardon@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:44 p.m.

Suddenly, state Senate Bill 3268 looks a lot different than it did a day ago. Read more

Previous Story
University of Hawaii Rainbows hope to close basketball season with wins
Next Story
Scoreboard - Feb. 25, 2022

Scroll Up