2 boys seriously hurt after being hit by car while riding bike in Waipahu

Two boys were taken to a hospital in serious condition after getting hit by a vehicle while riding tandem on an electric bike in Waipahu this afternoon.
The boys, ages 10 and 12, were hit and thrown off the bike just before 3:30 p.m. near the intersection of Kahuanui and Kahuanani streets, Honolulu Emergency Medical Services officials said.
EMS treated the boys, who sustained multiple injuries, and transported them to a trauma hospital.
