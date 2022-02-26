comscore New mismatch problem surfaces for Oahu’s rail wheels and track | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

New mismatch problem surfaces for Oahu’s rail wheels and track

  • By Dan Nakaso dnakaso@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:47 a.m.
  • CRAIG KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM A new mismatch problem has been discovered between train wheels and train track along the city’s troubled rail project. Rail construction March 18 was at the doorstep of the Kalihi Bus Center on Middle Street.

  • COURTESY HART The newly discovered problem is that the gap between rail tracks is too narrow by less than one-eighth of an inch leading into at least five spots where the trains cross onto different tracks.

The problem was just discovered on track that was laid in 2015, Lori Kahikina, CEO and executive director of the Honolulu Authority for Rapid Transportation, told the HART board Friday. Read more

