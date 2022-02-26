New mismatch problem surfaces for Oahu’s rail wheels and track
By Dan Nakaso dnakaso@staradvertiser.com
Today
Updated 12:47 a.m.
CRAIG KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM
A new mismatch problem has been discovered between train wheels and train track along the city’s troubled rail project. Rail construction March 18 was at the doorstep of the Kalihi Bus Center on Middle Street.
COURTESY HART
The newly discovered problem is that the gap between rail tracks is too narrow by less than one-eighth of an inch leading into at least five spots where the trains cross onto different tracks.