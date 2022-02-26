comscore No. 1 Saint Louis breaks away from Baldwin in boys state basketball semifinal | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
No. 1 Saint Louis breaks away from Baldwin in boys state basketball semifinal

  • By Paul Honda phonda@staradvertiser.com
  • JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM Saint Louis guard Shoncin Revuelto, right, and Hayden Bayudan put defensive pressure on Baldwin guard Alex Murata.

    Saint Louis guard Shoncin Revuelto, right, and Hayden Bayudan put defensive pressure on Baldwin guard Alex Murata.

  • JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM Saint Louis forward Aiva Arquette throws down a slam dunk against the Baldwin Bears during the second half.

    Saint Louis forward Aiva Arquette throws down a slam dunk against the Baldwin Bears during the second half.

AJ Bianco scored 14 points and Aiva Arquette tallied 12 as top-seeded Saint Louis pulled away for a 40-32 win over fourth-seeded Baldwin on Friday night at Moanalua. Read more

