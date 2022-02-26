Rainbow Warrior basketball team endearing because of what they endured

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

The University of Hawaii men’s basketball team is seeking a hopeful parting shot tonight in SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center.

The Rainbow Warriors will play host to Cal State Bakersfield in the season’s home finale. It also will mark the final home game for forward Jerome Desrosiers, the lone senior, and juniors Mate Colina and Junior Madut. Colina, a 7-foot center, and Madut, a 6-6 guard/wing, will pursue pro careers after earning their bachelor’s degrees in May.

“They played with a lot of passion, they played with a lot of heart,” UH coach Eran Ganot said of the departing ’Bows. “Like I’ve said all week, like I’ve said all year, for this group, we’re very thankful, for sure.”

Ganot said it will be an emotional postgame tribute ceremony because of all “we’ve been through together, the ups and downs, and the consistent ability to keep the group together.”

In Thursday’s comeback victory over Cal Poly, the ’Bows were without guard Noel Coleman and forward/wing Kamaka Hepa. Coleman, who leads the ’Bows in scoring (14.8 points per game) and 3-point accuracy (44.1%), will miss the rest of the season after suffering an orbital fracture against UC Irvine last week. Hepa traveled to the mainland because of a family matter. It is hoped he will be back for tonight’s game. In the preseason, UH lost guard Juan Munoz and tri-captain Samuta Avea to season-ending injuries. The ’Bows had 10 available players, eight of whom are on scholarship, on Thursday.

Ganot said Madut, Desrosiers and Beon Riley played key roles on Thursday, and will be counted on tonight. Madut played both guard spots and wing, hit a 3 to give the ’Bows a late lead, and slowed Cal Poly’s drives.

“Junior’s leadership, which you can’t quantify in the box score all the time, was tremendous,” Ganot said. “He’s had to play several positions. With Noel out in the backcourt, Junior had to take more of a role.”

Desrosiers, at 6-8, transferred from Princeton as a stretch four. But he had extended minutes as the backup center in his final season at Princeton. With injuries and safety-health protocols, Desrosiers also has played center for the ’Bows. On Thursday, Desrosiers was able to contain Cal Poly’s Ali Koroma in the low post.

“It’s the kind of guy he is, the kind of player he is,” Ganot said of Desrosiers’ versatility. “He’s shown that year ’round.”

Riley entered averaging 10.8 minutes and 2.3 points this season, his second as a ’Bow. But against Cal Poly, Riley logged 28 minutes, scoring 10 points — including a key 3 — grabbing six rebounds, and sealing the paint as a power forward. Ganot said the 6-6, 220-pound Riley was impressive playing the four in practices.

“The easiest thing to say and the hardest thing to do — but you’ve got to do it — is stay ready,” Ganot said. “That doesn’t just go for student-athletes. That goes for life. When you work your way up in the profession, you need to stay ready. People say, “I do this, and I do this, and I deserve that,” but you’ve got to work to be ready without expecting anything in return because it’s a competitive world. Beon stayed ready — and he stepped up.”

CSUB, which arrived on Friday, is 7-15 overall and 2-10 in the Big West after breaking a nine-game skid on Tuesday against Cal Poly. But six of those nine losses were by single digits. The Roadrunners also are aggressive rebounders, grabbing 35.2% of their missed shots. Justin Edler-Davis averages 6.3 rebounds.

“They’ve been one of the more physical teams in the conference,” Ganot said. “They’re incredible on the glass. They have an inside-outside attack, and they play a lot of guys. … We expect a battle. Our guys need to scrap and claw and find a way.”