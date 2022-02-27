2 dead following 2-car crash in Nanakuli

Two people died, including a 5-year-old girl, in a two-car crash in Nanakuli on Saturday.

Honolulu Emergency Medical Services said it received a call at 10:48 p.m. Saturday and responded to the intersection of Haleakala Ave. and Mokiawa St.

Upon arrival, first responders discovered a 17-year-old female with “multi-system trauma” and performed life-saving treatment at the scene before transporting the girl to a nearby trauma facility.

EMS said two other females — a 38-year-old and a 5-year-old — were pronounced dead at the scene.

Honolulu police continue to investigate the collision this morning.