Honolulu Ocean Safety reports influx of box jellyfish in Waikiki

City and County of Honolulu officials say warning signs have been posted in Waikiki after box jellyfish were observed at beaches in the area.
Beachgoers are advised to heed warning signs and stay out of the water in affected areas. Visit a lifeguard tower for updates on the latest beach and ocean conditions.
