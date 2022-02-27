comscore Column: Don’t heed alarmist talk on University of Hawaii tenure | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Column: Don’t heed alarmist talk on University of Hawaii tenure

  • By Jan Naoe Sullivan
  • Today
  • Updated 1:13 a.m.

I spent 10 years of my life serving as a volunteer member of the University of Hawaii Board of Regents. I served as the chair of the board for two years and continued to serve despite working a demanding full-time job, battling breast cancer, and coping with aging parents. Read more

