Miyuki Liem Bridal recognized by ‘Brides’ magazine
- By John Berger jberger@staradvertiser.com
-
Today
- Updated 1:11 a.m.
Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!
COURTESY VISIONIZE MEDIA
Miyuki Liem’s elegant Lexi silhouette dress features flower embroidery, a deep V illusion neckline and a lace translucent back.
-
CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@ STARADVERTISER.COM
Miyuki Liem Bridgewater specializes in designing handmade luxury couture bridal gowns.
Our Privacy Policy has been updated. By continuing to use our site, you are acknowledging and agreeing to our updated Privacy Policy
and our Terms of Service
.
I Agree